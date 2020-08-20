Gross, Robert E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Robert E. Gross, age 88, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in the Town of Bristol and was the son of Cornelius and Laura (Walker) Gross. He married Janine Breunig on Sept. 26, 1953, at St Joseph's Catholic Church. Together they raised 14 children, operated the family farms, and were active members of St. Joseph's Parish. He was a town of Hampden Supervisor and Board Member, was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and was in the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years.

Robert loved his family and took great pride in taking care of them. Throughout his life he enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing cards, and most of all, visiting with family and friends. He loved cars as a young man, and had an appreciation for tractors, trucks, and farm machinery all his life. In his later years he enjoyed woodworking, travel, country car rides, reading, and attending events involving his children and grandchildren. His wise counsel, generous spirit, and direct communication style will be missed by all.