Grosskrueger, Philip H. "Mort"

REEDSBURG - Philip H. "Mort" Grosskrueger, age 86, of Reedsburg, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He had worked at the Sauk County Highway Department for over thirty years until his retirement.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8 at Faith Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Steven Neyhart officiating. There was a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
