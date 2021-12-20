Grossman, Mary Louise "Lou"

Mary was born on Jan. 7, 1932, in Portage, the daughter of Floyd and Mary E. (Stanton) Barton. She married Marvin R. "Stub" Grossman in 1953. She began working at Portage Hosiery and then dedicated herself and her career to Divine Savior Hospital as a nurse's aide. All her life Mary spent caring for people, not just at the hospital but all relatives and friends. She deeply cared how others were doing, right up until dementia began to affect her everyday life. Mary was active in establishing the Portage Neighborhood Watch Program, and she organized block parties for her neighbors. When skateboarding youth had to compete with pedestrians for sidewalk space, she helped establish the first skateboard park at the Portage Fairgrounds, which eventually led to the current Portage Family Skate Park located in Goodyear Park. She was a member of the Writer's Club and, over the years, held several positions, including president, of the VFW Auxiliary. Mary volunteered for many fundraisers and distributed educational and patriotic gifts for students in Portage and surrounding rural schools. For many years, she marched in local parades with the Auxiliary group. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler. She loved animals—horses, dogs, and especially cats! She also enjoyed watching birds and writing short stories, some of which were published in the Portage Daily Register and in books with other writers from Portage. She worked her gardens with passion and love as she had all her life, right until the end.