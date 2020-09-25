Grossmann, Bruce Richard

Bruce was born in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 1952. The son of LTC Gordon E Grossmann and SGT Marjorie Lillian Margaret (Whitmore) Grossmann, he recounted fond childhood memories between his family's farm in Rio, Wis., with his grandparents, Earl and Alice, and tours of duty as a military dependent throughout the US and Japan. He began his service to God at Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo., where he received a degree in Biblical Studies in 1975. Upon graduation, Bruce joined the US Army, following in the footsteps of many generations of his family. Shortly thereafter, he married his college sweetheart, Dawn Elise Warren, and had the first two of four children, Benjamin Tyndale, and Sarah Brooke. In 1981, Bruce and his family drove the Alaska Highway to the state he'd call home for the rest of his life. He was stationed first at Ft. Wainwright, then Ft. Greely until 1988. During this time Bruce became passionate about the history of Alaska, its people, geology, and wildlife. He never wasted an opportunity to take his family and others to explore any mountain or river, and to pass time with the great people who also called this land home.