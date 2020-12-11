Grossmann, Gordon Earl, Sr.

Born March 9, 1926, in Milwaukee, Gordon was the second of the four children of Earl and Alice (Cummings) Grossmann. He graduated from Portage High School in 1943 at the age of 17 and answered his country's call by enlisting as a private in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. By early 1946, while part of the Occupation forces in Japan, Gordon had achieved the rank of master sergeant. After returning to the States that same year, Gordon, with his parents, purchased the Rio farm on which he eventually lived out the last several decades of his life.

In that same year, while assigned to Arlington Hall Station near Washington, D.C., Gordon met and promptly fell in love with another sergeant, a New Jersey native, Marjorie L.M. Whitmore. Gordon and "Marge" were married in Parsippany, N.J., on April 6, 1947. Marjorie gave up her military career to contribute to her husband's. In 1949, a month after the birth of Gordon and Marge's first child, Gordon was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Following a succession of assignments in various U.S. territories and states, and in Japan, Korea, South Vietnam, and several other southeast Asia nations, Gordon completed twenty-five years of active duty service and retired as a lieutenant colonel. He went on to civilian careers in Virginia as a fifth-grade schoolteacher and as a real estate agent.