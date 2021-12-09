Groth, James Frank

PORTAGE – Jim Groth, age 75, died on Nov. 12, 2021, to go to his Heavenly reward. He was born on Jan. 22, 1946, to parents, Delbert and Virginia Growth. Jim graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a master's degree. He was the first male teacher hired by the Wausau School District for elementary education, retiring after 34 years. He was married to his soul mate Sharon (Murphy) Groth, for 26 years. Jim loved northern Wisconsin, where he and his son built a two-bedroom cabin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman!
He leaves behind, with great pride, his children: son, Shannon (Heather Furtney), her daughter, Maddie of Eden Prairie, Minn., and grandsons, Mason and Michael Groth; daughter, Shellie Nelson (Jim Niswonger) of Penn Valley, Calif., and grandson, Alex Nelson of New York; as well as his twin sister, Jean Ellis of Portage, Wis.; nieces, Wendy (Ryan Rysewyk) and Heidi Low (Matt Staudenmaier); the mother of his children, Ann Marie (Groth) Work; and his stepchildren, Erick and Shayne, and granddaughters, Kiran and Darra Staley, of Lake Oswego, Ore., Tara Staley of Phoenix, Ariz., and Keith and Kevin Staley of Green Valley, Ariz.
Everyone who knew him, with his smile, generous, giving heart, and sense of humor, really enjoyed Jim. He and Sharon moved to Arizona in 2016 for the weather and the beauty of the Southwest and met wonderful friends. Life given by nature is short, but the memory of a life well spent is eternal. Thank you for being such a great part of our lives; until we meet again, dear Jim, RIP.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, Wis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
