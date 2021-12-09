Groth, James Frank

PORTAGE – Jim Groth, age 75, died on Nov. 12, 2021, to go to his Heavenly reward. He was born on Jan. 22, 1946, to parents, Delbert and Virginia Growth. Jim graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a master's degree. He was the first male teacher hired by the Wausau School District for elementary education, retiring after 34 years. He was married to his soul mate Sharon (Murphy) Groth, for 26 years. Jim loved northern Wisconsin, where he and his son built a two-bedroom cabin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman!

He leaves behind, with great pride, his children: son, Shannon (Heather Furtney), her daughter, Maddie of Eden Prairie, Minn., and grandsons, Mason and Michael Groth; daughter, Shellie Nelson (Jim Niswonger) of Penn Valley, Calif., and grandson, Alex Nelson of New York; as well as his twin sister, Jean Ellis of Portage, Wis.; nieces, Wendy (Ryan Rysewyk) and Heidi Low (Matt Staudenmaier); the mother of his children, Ann Marie (Groth) Work; and his stepchildren, Erick and Shayne, and granddaughters, Kiran and Darra Staley, of Lake Oswego, Ore., Tara Staley of Phoenix, Ariz., and Keith and Kevin Staley of Green Valley, Ariz.