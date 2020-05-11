Grotjohn, Keith Marvin

BEAVER DAM - Keith Marvin Grotjohn, aged 83, died peacefully at home from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Keith was born December 7, 1936 in Maple Valley Township in Buena Vista, Iowa to the parents of John and Edna Grotjohn. He was christened and confirmed in the Emmanuel Reformed U.C.C. of Schaller, Iowa. He attended the Maple Valley country school until 5th grade and then attended the public and high school in Schaller, Iowa.
Keith farmed for 2 years with his father after graduating from high school and then attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He graduated in 1960 with a B.S. degree in Agronomy. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1961 and attended the Officers Candidate School (OCS) in Newport, R.I. Upon completion he was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy. He served as Radio Officer and Assistant Communication Officer on the U.S.S. Cambria (APA-36) in Norfolk, Va. In 1962 he was transferred to the Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACKON22) at Little Creek, Va. where he served as the Assistant Air Control Officer. In May 1964 he was discharged from active duty. He remained in the reserves and became Lt. Commander in 1969.
While in the Navy, he met his wife Shirley Henry and they married Nov. 1964 in Murray, Ky. He was in agricultural sales with various fertilizer and seed companies in Illinois and Wisconsin. He was a member of the United Methodist Church since 1964 and had served on most of the committees in the church. He became a charter member of the AM Kiwanis Club of Beaver Dam in 1985 and had been a member ever since.
Keith enjoyed fishing, watching sports (especially UW Badgers), woodworking, and gardening. He loved travelling to North Carolina and Ireland where his son and daughter and their families live. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his son, Kirk (Karin) Grotjohn of Cary, N.C. and his daughter Kristy (Vincent) Moran of Galway, Ireland; five grandchildren - Jack, Kennedy and Laine Grotjohn and Ciaran and Aoibhinn Moran; and his brother Dale Grotjohn of Panora, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Florine Gottschalk.
His family is grateful for all the love and support provided by friends, members of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the staff at Hillside Hospice (Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam).
A private service was held for the family. A celebration of life will be held when family and friends can safely gather.
If desired, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist church in Beaver Dam, Hillside Hospice or Church Health Services.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
