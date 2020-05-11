Grotjohn, Keith Marvin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Keith Marvin Grotjohn, aged 83, died peacefully at home from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Keith was born December 7, 1936 in Maple Valley Township in Buena Vista, Iowa to the parents of John and Edna Grotjohn. He was christened and confirmed in the Emmanuel Reformed U.C.C. of Schaller, Iowa. He attended the Maple Valley country school until 5th grade and then attended the public and high school in Schaller, Iowa.

Keith farmed for 2 years with his father after graduating from high school and then attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He graduated in 1960 with a B.S. degree in Agronomy. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1961 and attended the Officers Candidate School (OCS) in Newport, R.I. Upon completion he was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy. He served as Radio Officer and Assistant Communication Officer on the U.S.S. Cambria (APA-36) in Norfolk, Va. In 1962 he was transferred to the Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACKON22) at Little Creek, Va. where he served as the Assistant Air Control Officer. In May 1964 he was discharged from active duty. He remained in the reserves and became Lt. Commander in 1969.