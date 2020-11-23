Gruel, Lolagene M.

Lolagene was born the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Schultz) Dunham Sr. on January 1, 1952 in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Marian College in Fond du Lac. Lola was employed as a correctional officer with Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac until her retirement in 1994. She was married to Erling “Duke” Gruel on June 16, 1984 at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Lola will be remembered as a very spiritual person giving of her time in listening and counselling people in their time of need.