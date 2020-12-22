Grueneberg, Russell Lee "Rusty"

Rusty was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 19, 1960, the son of Virgil G. and Shirley B. (Crawley) Grueneberg. He graduated from J.I. Case High School. Rusty held various jobs but most recently was employed with Fox Manufacturing in Fox Lake and then with Wisconsin Southern Railroad. Rusty was united in marriage to Debra Lynn Feuerhammer on July 28, 1984. He was an avid NASCAR and Packers fan and enjoyed stopping at local casinos for a good game of Bingo while out traveling around the back roads of Wisconsin. Rusty found his greatest pleasure in prepping his large yard with Christmas decorations that he began right after Halloween every year. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren, whether it was them stopping for a visit or his days of babysitting before they started school.