Gruss, Michael A. (Mike)

POTEAU, Okla. - Michael (Mike) A. Gruss, 72, of Poteau, Okla., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.
Mike was born on March 22, 1948, the son of James and Audrey (Richmond) Gruss. Mike was married to Frankie (Pierce) Gruss in 1975.
Mike is survived by his children: Jerry Lindsey, Fayetteville, Ark.; Terry (Eulene) Lindsey, Panama, Okla.; Jeff Lindsey, Panama, Okla.; Tracey Lindsey, Florida; Robin (Chris) Grizzle, Vian, Okla.; Tracy (Ben) Glynn, Florida; Sean (Hope) Lindsey, Alma, Ark.; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Siblings: David (Faith) Gruss, Delafield, Wis.; Jerry Gruss, Janesville, Wis.; Harvey Gruss, Necedah, Wis.; Richard (Rose) Gruss, Marshall, Wis.; Larry (Judy) Gruss, Germantown, Wis.; Louise (Owen) Dunlap, Kansas; Patricia (John) Locke, Red Rock, Texas; Audrey (Ken) Kawlewski, South Beloit, Ill.; Mary (Brian) Davies, Beloit, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife Frankie, parents Jim and Audrey Gruss and siblings John, Paul and Kathy.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Oklahoma.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)