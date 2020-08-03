Gruss, Michael A. (Mike)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POTEAU, Okla. - Michael (Mike) A. Gruss, 72, of Poteau, Okla., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

Mike was born on March 22, 1948, the son of James and Audrey (Richmond) Gruss. Mike was married to Frankie (Pierce) Gruss in 1975.

Mike is survived by his children: Jerry Lindsey, Fayetteville, Ark.; Terry (Eulene) Lindsey, Panama, Okla.; Jeff Lindsey, Panama, Okla.; Tracey Lindsey, Florida; Robin (Chris) Grizzle, Vian, Okla.; Tracy (Ben) Glynn, Florida; Sean (Hope) Lindsey, Alma, Ark.; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Siblings: David (Faith) Gruss, Delafield, Wis.; Jerry Gruss, Janesville, Wis.; Harvey Gruss, Necedah, Wis.; Richard (Rose) Gruss, Marshall, Wis.; Larry (Judy) Gruss, Germantown, Wis.; Louise (Owen) Dunlap, Kansas; Patricia (John) Locke, Red Rock, Texas; Audrey (Ken) Kawlewski, South Beloit, Ill.; Mary (Brian) Davies, Beloit, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his loving wife Frankie, parents Jim and Audrey Gruss and siblings John, Paul and Kathy.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Oklahoma.