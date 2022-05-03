Gualberto B. Mejia

Gualberto (“Bert” or “Doc”) was born July 12, 1928 in Infanta Quezon Philippines to Colonel Fabian Mejia and Rita Bisquera Mejia. Bert was one of six children with three older siblings, Betty, Fabian Jr., and Pafnucio, and two younger siblings Loring and Juanito. He studied pre-med at University Santo Thomas (UST) and ultimately graduated Cum Laude from UST Medical School, Manila in 1956. He completed his internship at United States Clark Air Force base and moved to the United States to fulfill his medical residency at Carney Hospital in Boston, MA in 1959. While working at Carney Hospital he met the Love of his Life, Maureen Igo. They were married on June 4th 1960, in Somerville, MA. They briefly moved to the Philippines and then returned to the United States and resided in several different states; during these early years their four children, Tom, Jane, Ray and Chris were born. The family eventually settled in Wisconsin where Bert co-founded a private medical practice, Crossroads Medical Clinic and was on staff at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Bert retired from the practice of medicine in June of 1991. Bert and Maureen traveled the world with friends after his retirement. Never one to sit still, Bert bought an apple orchard in Waunakee in 1997 and with his family operated that agricultural business for many years. Bert was highly devoted to his family, his patients, and his Catholic faith. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, golf, tinkering on small engines, and projects around the home and orchard.