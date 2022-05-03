July 12, 1928—April 26, 2022
WESTPORT, WI—Gualberto B. Mejia, 93, of Westport, WI passed away on April 26th 2022, of natural causes at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Gualberto (“Bert” or “Doc”) was born July 12, 1928 in Infanta Quezon Philippines to Colonel Fabian Mejia and Rita Bisquera Mejia. Bert was one of six children with three older siblings, Betty, Fabian Jr., and Pafnucio, and two younger siblings Loring and Juanito. He studied pre-med at University Santo Thomas (UST) and ultimately graduated Cum Laude from UST Medical School, Manila in 1956. He completed his internship at United States Clark Air Force base and moved to the United States to fulfill his medical residency at Carney Hospital in Boston, MA in 1959. While working at Carney Hospital he met the Love of his Life, Maureen Igo. They were married on June 4th 1960, in Somerville, MA. They briefly moved to the Philippines and then returned to the United States and resided in several different states; during these early years their four children, Tom, Jane, Ray and Chris were born. The family eventually settled in Wisconsin where Bert co-founded a private medical practice, Crossroads Medical Clinic and was on staff at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Bert retired from the practice of medicine in June of 1991. Bert and Maureen traveled the world with friends after his retirement. Never one to sit still, Bert bought an apple orchard in Waunakee in 1997 and with his family operated that agricultural business for many years. Bert was highly devoted to his family, his patients, and his Catholic faith. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, golf, tinkering on small engines, and projects around the home and orchard.
He is survived by his four children: Tom, Jane, Ray, and Chris; his two grandchildren: Mia Mannetter, Trenton Mannetter; his sister, Dr. Loring Panlilio; and many nephews and nieces in the Philippines and United States. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his loving wife Maureen.
A Memorial service will be held on Wed. May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church 5460 Mary Lake road in Westport. Friends may call at the church on Wed from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Winn-Cress Funeral Service 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, WI .
