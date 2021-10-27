Gubin, Donald J., Sr.

ROLLING PRAIRIE - Donald J. "Don" Gubin Sr., age 85, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home, peacefully, after a long day's work picking corn in Rolling Prairie.

Donald was born on Dec. 22, 1935, the son of Delmar and Rose (Sorgant) Gubin. On May 26, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margaret Heidt, whom he was with until her passing in 2005. On June 10, 2006, he was united in marriage to Laverne Schrab. Donald was a true family man who loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He was a dedicated father of seven children, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and a devoted husband. Donald's passion in life was his homestead. He farmed the land, raised a plethora of livestock, and had a sweet spot for his barn cats.

Along the way, he shared his love of farming with his children and many grandchildren, but none more so than his three "little men" next door, whom he watched grow into fine young men with some hard work paired with many laughs and smiles. He shared so many valuable skills with them that could never be taught in a textbook: the importance of responsibility, how to care for animals, to drive farm equipment, fix tires, split wood, and to take apart and put back together just about anything. In turn, they kept him young and filled his heart with an abundance of love and cherished memories.