Gubin, Donald J., Sr.

ROLLING PRAIRIE - Donald J. "Don" Gubin Sr., age 85, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home, peacefully, after a long day's work picking corn in Rolling Prairie.
Donald was born on Dec. 22, 1935, the son of Delmar and Rose (Sorgant) Gubin. On May 26, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margaret Heidt, whom he was with until her passing in 2005. On June 10, 2006, he was united in marriage to Laverne Schrab. Donald was a true family man who loved nothing more than spending time with his loved ones. He was a dedicated father of seven children, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and a devoted husband. Donald's passion in life was his homestead. He farmed the land, raised a plethora of livestock, and had a sweet spot for his barn cats.
Along the way, he shared his love of farming with his children and many grandchildren, but none more so than his three "little men" next door, whom he watched grow into fine young men with some hard work paired with many laughs and smiles. He shared so many valuable skills with them that could never be taught in a textbook: the importance of responsibility, how to care for animals, to drive farm equipment, fix tires, split wood, and to take apart and put back together just about anything. In turn, they kept him young and filled his heart with an abundance of love and cherished memories.
Donald was a well-loved member of his small Rolling Prairie community, where he built long-lasting friendships with many of his neighbors throughout the years. He was fortunate to live in that community with special friends such as his neighbor, Frank, who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most important was his true partner in crime, his best friend, his brother, Dave. Together the two cut and split wood, farmed the land, butchered ducks and chickens, and most importantly shared stories of the good old days while having a few beers – you rarely saw one without the other.
In his earlier years, Donald worked at Red Rooster Cheese in Mayville and for the Dodge County Co-op, and while he enjoyed his time in both positions, life on the farm was where he was truly his happiest. Being mechanically inclined, he was able to fix anything. You could frequently find him tinkering with a piece of farm equipment, or repurposing materials – turning trash into true treasures.
By all those who knew him, Donald was best known for his quick wit, with a joke or two having the ability to make anyone laugh and smile. When you visited him, you could always guarantee there would be a western on TV. He was incredibly generous with his chicken eggs and fresh veggies from the garden with friends and family alike. He touched countless lives during his many seasons of life and will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.
Donald is survived by his wife, Laverne; children, Diane Rake, Donna (Mitch) Frederick, Dale Gubin, Doreen (Kevin) Grahn, Darcy (Steve) Hoch, and Dina (Virgil) Statz; daughter-in-law, Janet Gubin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dave (June) Gubin, Dennis (Delores) Gubin, Mary Braun, Sandee (Mike) Becker, Ron (Carol) Gubin, Dan (Wendy) Gubin, and Kathy (Brian) Tebedo. He is further survived by Laverne's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; son, Donald Jr.; son-in-law, Tom Rake; brother-in-law, Dennis Braun; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Donald will take place on Monday, Nov. 1, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m., with Father Justin Lopina as officiant. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
