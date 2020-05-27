Guenther, Bert J.

WAUPUN - Bert J. Guenther, 105, of Waupun, passed away May 23, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.
Bert was born June 28, 1914, in Fond du Lac, the son of Albert and Eva Schultz Guenther. The family lived in Ripon and when Bert was 9 years old they moved to Waupun. Bert was a 1932 graduate of Waupun High School. In 1936 he married Esther Krieser in Mayville. Bert was employed at National Rivet in Waupun for 42 years, retiring in 1979. On Dec. 25, 1975, Bert's wife, Esther, passed away. On June 17, 1977, he married Margene Rather in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun until 1989 at which time they moved to Lakeland, Fla. In 2011 they moved back to Waupun. Bert sang in barbershop quartets for many years; first in Waupun and then in Lakeland, Fla. Bert was a member of Waupun Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, and Union-Congregational Church in Waupun. While residing in Lakeland, Fla., he was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Bert is survived by his wife, Margene Guenther of Waupun; two sons, Robert (Sandie) Guenther of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Randy (Jill) Guenther of Waupun; a step-daughter, Linda J. Rather of Ripon; a step-son, James D. (Felicia) Rather of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Carrie Curry, Kristin Guenther, Andrew Guenther, Alison Thompson, Brad Guenther, and Katie Sanders; two step-grandchildren, Isabelle Rather and Derek Rather; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Bert was preceded in death by his first wife, Esther Guenther; a son, Brian "Chick" Guenther; a sister, Viola Kutzke; a brother, Truman Guenther; and a grandson, Rick Guenther.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services for Bert J. Guenther will happen at a later date.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
