Guenther, Carolyn Lee

Carolyn was born the daughter of August and Violet (Calvin) Schwartz on Jan. 9, 1942 in Beaver Dam, she was also raised by her step-father Edgar Ohrmund. Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was a certified nursing assistant at the Beaver Dam Hospital where she retired from the home care division. On June 13, 1964 Carolyn was united in marriage with Delwyn Guenther in Beaver Dam. Carolyn enjoyed bowling, golfing with her husband, waterskiing, and playing cards. She loved to host parties and holidays for her family and friends. Carolyn loved caring for her grandchildren.