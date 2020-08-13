Guenther, Carolyn Lee

BEAVER DAM - Carolyn Lee Guenther, 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
No formal funeral services are taking place at this time.
Carolyn was born the daughter of August and Violet (Calvin) Schwartz on Jan. 9, 1942 in Beaver Dam, she was also raised by her step-father Edgar Ohrmund. Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was a certified nursing assistant at the Beaver Dam Hospital where she retired from the home care division. On June 13, 1964 Carolyn was united in marriage with Delwyn Guenther in Beaver Dam. Carolyn enjoyed bowling, golfing with her husband, waterskiing, and playing cards. She loved to host parties and holidays for her family and friends. Carolyn loved caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband; Delwyn, three children; Stephen Guenther of Beaver Dam, Scott (Krystal) Guenther of Plymouth and Susan (Shawn) Boettcher of Beaver Dam, six grandchildren; Megan, Brett, Emma, Evan, Garrett and Brooke. Carolyn is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, half-brother; Gordon McKinley and half-sister; Geraldine McKinley.
If desired memorials may be mailed to the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, ATTN: Guenther Family, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
The family would like to thank Hillside Hospice for their great care.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
