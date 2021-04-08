Guenther, Doris A.

CALAMUS - Doris A. Guenther, age 85, of the Town of Calamus, Dodge County, Wis., died peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Beaver Dam Health Care.

The visitation will be at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Doris A. Erdman was born on Nov. 2, 1935, in Doylestown, Wis., to Otto and Verna (Ludwig) Erdman. She was a 1954 graduate of Rio High School. On Jan. 13, 1973, Doris was united in marriage with Reynold G. Guenther in Beaver Dam. They operated a farm in the Town of Calamus and Doris worked as a cook at various supper clubs. She also was a cook for the Beaver Dam and Juneau school districts. Doris cherished every moment that she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also looked forward to trips to casinos near and far. Doris was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.