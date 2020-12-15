Guenther, Hedwig

REESEVILLE - Hedwig Guenther, 92, of rural Reeseville, Wis., passed away peacefully at home with her family on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Hedy was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Cummings County, Neb. She was the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Vering) Boecker. At a young age her family moved to a farm near Crofton, Neb. She married her husband, Lawrence Guenther, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Crofton, Neb., on Sept. 21, 1948. Together they farmed in Crofton until 1955, then after that in the rural Reeseville area.

Mom devoted her life to her family, her faith and her love for the rosary.

Hedy is survived by her children, Kathy Lenz, Reeseville, Ken (Bonnie) Guenther, Reeseville, Karen (David) Stratman, Watertown, Diane (Kenneth) Wylesky, Doylestown, LuAnn (Robert) Rake, Columbus, Mike (Glenda) Guenther, Beaver Dam, James (Linda) Guenther, Beaver Dam, Lavern Guenther, Reeseville, Marcia (Dennis) Neuberger, Beaver Dam, Cheryl (Steve) Richard, Neenah, Jean Schumacher, Beaver Dam, and Mary (Jeff) Weinheimer, Juneau; her sisters-in-law, Willhelmina Boecker, Bloomfield, Neb., Marlene Boecker, Crofton, Neb., and Karen Guenther, Yankton, S.D.; her brothers-in-law, Marvin Bruns of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Ken (Carol) Prebay of Bridgeport, Mich.; and further survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.