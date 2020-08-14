Guenther, Stephen R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Stephen “Stevie” R. Guenther, age 41 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare - Fitchburg.

Stephen was born in Beaver Dam on Oct. 20, 1978, the son of Gary and Nancy (Schulz) Guenther. He worked as a union iron worker in the Madison area for many years. A music enthusiast, Stephen loved going to concerts. He enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes, and socializing with friends. This is what he loved to do most. He was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Emma Guenther of Beaver Dam; father, Gary Guenther of Elcho; mother, Nancy (Pete) Turck of Beaver Dam; maternal grandmother, Marjorie Hopkins of Randolph; siblings, Dave (Dena) Guenther, and Rachel Guenther, both of Florida; and further survived by nieces, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and other relatives.