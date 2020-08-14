Guenther, Stephen R.

BEAVER DAM - Stephen “Stevie” R. Guenther, age 41 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare - Fitchburg.
Stephen was born in Beaver Dam on Oct. 20, 1978, the son of Gary and Nancy (Schulz) Guenther. He worked as a union iron worker in the Madison area for many years. A music enthusiast, Stephen loved going to concerts. He enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes, and socializing with friends. This is what he loved to do most. He was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Emma Guenther of Beaver Dam; father, Gary Guenther of Elcho; mother, Nancy (Pete) Turck of Beaver Dam; maternal grandmother, Marjorie Hopkins of Randolph; siblings, Dave (Dena) Guenther, and Rachel Guenther, both of Florida; and further survived by nieces, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and other relatives.
Visitation for Stephen will take place on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
