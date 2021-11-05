Jeff was born Jan. 22, 1955, in Antigo, Wis., the son of Philip and Marion (Furness) Guenthner. Jeff was a graduate of Antigo High School. On Oct. 29, 1988, he married Judi Walker in Las Vegas, Nev. Jeff studied ministry under his father-in-law, Homer Walker Sr. He went on serving various Churches of Christ in ministry, most recently in Beaver Dam. Jeff enjoyed studying the Bible, walking his dog, spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, shooting pool, getting together with the guys for coffee and cribbage. We can still hear him saying "suck an egg" or "dirty dog."