WAUPUN - Jeff Guenthner, 66, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
Jeff was born Jan. 22, 1955, in Antigo, Wis., the son of Philip and Marion (Furness) Guenthner. Jeff was a graduate of Antigo High School. On Oct. 29, 1988, he married Judi Walker in Las Vegas, Nev. Jeff studied ministry under his father-in-law, Homer Walker Sr. He went on serving various Churches of Christ in ministry, most recently in Beaver Dam. Jeff enjoyed studying the Bible, walking his dog, spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, shooting pool, getting together with the guys for coffee and cribbage. We can still hear him saying "suck an egg" or "dirty dog."
Jeff is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judi Guenthner of Waupun; children, Amanda Guenthner of Columbus, Jack (Jennifer) Larsen of Appleton, Mary Beth (Chris) Randell of Beaver Dam, Jeremiah (Kathy) Larsen of Waupun, Amanda (Craig) Engel of Waupun, and Billy (Patricia) Alderson of Oshkosh; 13 grandchildren; his mother, Marion Guenthner of Albany, Ore.; his siblings, Ray (Linda) Guenthner of Antigo, Lee (Jody) Guenthner of Antigo, Sharon (Rich) Isted of Albany, Ore., Amy (David) Kreutzer of West Bend, Mark (Amy) Guenthner of Cottage Grove, and Karen (Jerry) Hawkins of South Jordan, Utah; and his special friend, Brownie.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Philip Guenthner; a brother, Grant Guenthner; and mother- and father-in-law, Homer and Gladys Walker.
Memorial services for Jeff Guenthner will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, at 12 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun, with Whit Sasser officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
