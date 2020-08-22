Guilmette, Beverly (Porter)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Beverly Ellen Guilmette, mother and wife, passed away surrounded by family on June 8, 2020, at 9 a.m., at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich., after a long battle with the complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Born Beverly Ellen Porter on June 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Merlin and Barbara Porter and grew up in Rio, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Guilmette, and her brother, Alan Porter. She is survived by her sons, Aaron and Nathan; six grandchildren; her brothers, Steven and Roger Porter; and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly married Bruce Guilmette on April 20, 1978, and together they enjoyed reading, traveling, and Scouting activities with their children. She navigated the early days of homeschooling her sons when a work opportunity for Bruce took the young family west to Colorado, far away from the comfort of familiar people and good pizza. As the children grew, everyone enjoyed family adventures like trying to cook hotdogs in a torrential downpour, quoting movie lines to each other, raising pets, and debating whether it was pronounced "it-alian" or "eye-talian."