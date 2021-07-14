Gulas, Annabelle

NEW LISBON - Annabelle Gulas, age 93, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Crest View Nursing Home, New Lisbon, Wis.
Annabelle was born Sept. 17, 1927 in Mauston, Wis. She was the daughter of Frank and Eva Dallman. Annabelle was united in marriage to Frank Gulas on Sept. 18, 1943. Annabelle loved her career as a floral designer, while working many years at O'Reilly's Florist in Mauston as well as floral shops in Arizona. She worked as a waitress at several local restaurants, as well as housekeeping at Hess Memorial Hospital and Badger Ordnance during the Vietnam War. She had a great love of country music and would often be heard singing and playing in country western bands. Annabelle wasn't able to read music but played guitar, piano and accordion by ear, starting at the age of 3 years old. She wrote and recorded many songs, including some for the River of Memories celebrations in Mauston. Annabelle recorded several CDs that her family and friends enjoy today. It was always special to have her perform at family gatherings where they would sometimes hear her yodeling and she was often seen in her country attire and cowgirl boots dancing the night away.
Annabelle is survived by her children, Mary (Ron) Kaiser of Elroy, Wis., Betty Vanderhoof of Necedah, Wis., Nancy (Fred) Petrowitz of Mauston, Wis., Frank (Penny) Gulas of Mauston, Wis., Donna Jones of Mauston, Wis., and Bonnie (Otto) Demuth of Cape Coral, Fla.; 26 grandchildren, Rhonda (Brian) Larson, Laurie (Dan) Manthe, Daniel Kaiser, Brian (Jennifer) Kaiser, Brenda (Kevin) Kaiser, Lisa (Ron) Allen, Carol (Dan) Wood, David (Bobbi) Gulas, Jennifer (Aaron) Schultz, Bernie (Kalena) Vanderhoof, Brent (Stan) Vanderhoof, Byron Vanderhoof, Shane Braund, Michelle (Mike) Jirousek, Tonya Boehm, Matthew (Tiffany) Petrowitz, Joseph Petrowitz, Angela Jensen, Brandon (Missy) Gulas, Sheena (Mike) Peterson, Holly Miller, Billie Jo (Bret) Haschke, Tina (Jim) Stuhr, Jon (Jessica) Rogers and Jessica Bush; 47 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kendall, Dustin, Garrett, Trevor, Kamdyn, Zach, Shaye, Dominic, Damien, Karrington, Miranda, Marisa, Andrew, Madeline, Mason, Molly, Grant, Danielle, Christopher, Victoria, Mikayla, Chase, Ty, Makia, Shelby, Tristan, Mario, Malaree, Jesse, Elijah, Andy, Cierra, Hunter, Jayden, Charity, Jamie, Dustin, Faith, Ethan, Evan, Kaden, Christopher, Alyssa, Maya, Jennah, and Chelsea; 11 great-great-grandchildren, Kaisley, Ezra, Zoie, Jaylnn, Treyton, Kaylie, Riley, Raelynn, Ava, Arianna Lynn, and Kievon; and special daughters-in-law, Sharon Mattox and Bonnie Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; son, Richard Gulas; her sisters, Mary, Dorothy, and Evelyn; brother, Edward; and son-in-law, Bernie Vanderhoof.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Logan and the Crest View staff for their wonderful care and kindness. Annabelle will truly be missed by her many family and friends.
At Annabelle's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services held. A private burial will be held for family at a later date.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
