Gulas, Annabelle

Annabelle was born Sept. 17, 1927 in Mauston, Wis. She was the daughter of Frank and Eva Dallman. Annabelle was united in marriage to Frank Gulas on Sept. 18, 1943. Annabelle loved her career as a floral designer, while working many years at O'Reilly's Florist in Mauston as well as floral shops in Arizona. She worked as a waitress at several local restaurants, as well as housekeeping at Hess Memorial Hospital and Badger Ordnance during the Vietnam War. She had a great love of country music and would often be heard singing and playing in country western bands. Annabelle wasn't able to read music but played guitar, piano and accordion by ear, starting at the age of 3 years old. She wrote and recorded many songs, including some for the River of Memories celebrations in Mauston. Annabelle recorded several CDs that her family and friends enjoy today. It was always special to have her perform at family gatherings where they would sometimes hear her yodeling and she was often seen in her country attire and cowgirl boots dancing the night away.