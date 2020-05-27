Gunder, Michael Carl

RICHLAND CENTER - Michael Carl Gunder passed away on May 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was born March 18, 1963, to Carl and Betty Gunder, he was 57 years old. They lived on a farm in rural Hustler. He attended New Lisbon Schools. He later moved to an assisted living center in Richland Center.
Mike enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He loved helping people, he would do anything for anybody. He enjoyed being outside, helping with flowers and gardening. Mike enjoyed getting cards in the mail, he looked forward to getting care packages filled with goodies from his family. He liked the field trips and his family at the Ninovan Center. He was a very special, kind and caring person and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his brothers Jim (Pam) Gunder of Wonewoc, Larry (Sue) Gunder of Milwaukee, Steve (Sherry) Gunder of Oakdale, Terry (Linda) Gunder of Camp Douglas; sisters, Diane (Steve) Weigel of New Lisbon, Julie (Ron) White of Camp Douglas; and by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Sherry Gunder.
A family Graveside Service will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
