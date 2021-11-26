Guptill, Thomas J.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas J. Guptill, age 64, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.
The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation at ST. MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the church Thursday at 1 p.m., with Father Mike Tess officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Thomas James Guptill was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Dec. 28, 1956, to James O. and Una M. (Shepard) Guptill. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On Jan. 30, 1988, Thomas was united in marriage with the love of his life, Stacy A. Stiller, in Beaver Dam.
Thomas managed the Kickapoo Gas Station and also worked as a CNA at Clearview for a number of years. Later in life, Tom and Stacy lovingly dedicated their lives by opening their home doing foster care for adults. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam. In his spare time, Tommy enjoyed gardening, crafting, cooking and bingo. He was a collector of many things, which included cars. Thomas was a Christmas enthusiast, and our Christmas won't be the same without him this year. He was the most kind hearted and loving man.
Thomas is survived by his special daughters, Michelle (Jose) Zarate and Jasmine (Preston) Turner; two grandchildren, Liam and Lucas; three sisters, Mary Jane Clark, Charlene Guptill, and Ann (Mark) Van Loo; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Stacy; and three brothers, James, John and Steven.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)