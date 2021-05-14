Gurgel, Duane Philip "Dewey"

BARABOO - Duane Philip "Dewey" Gurgel, of Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Duane was born in Fairfield Township, Wis., to Martin and Janette (Rogers) on Oct. 20, 1950. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1968 and attended UW-Baraboo until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served from 1969 until 1971. After an honorable discharge, Duane earned a degree in electronics from MATC. His career included working at the Blackhawk Jack Factory as a welder, electronics at Soiltest, and jobs in Middleton, Wis., and McHenry, Ill. He retired from Flambeau in 2018 after more than 25 years of service.
Duane is survived by his father, Martin Gurgel; brother, Ron (Brenda) Gurgel; nieces, Jackie Gurgel, Michelle Northcutt, Betsy Gurgel, and Megan Gurgel; nephew, Geoff Gurgel; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janette; and brother, Dale.
Per Duane's wishes, there will be no services. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
