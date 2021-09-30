Gurgel, Marvin "Marv"

ROCK SPRINGS - Marvin "Marv" Gurgel, age 73, of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. Marv, son of Raymond and Lucile (Pasch) Gurgel, was born Aug. 16, 1948. He attended Baraboo High School; in high school he went to state for wrestling and also enjoyed weightlifting. On July 12, 1980, he was united in marriage to Aurella A. Vogel at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom.

He enjoyed selling horseradish and asparagus at local farmer markets. In his free time, he loved to attend swap meets and trade shows in the area.

He is survived by his wife, Aurella; daughters, Quincy (William) Meseberg and Christy (Jason Putman) Hawkins; grandchildren, Harley Meseberg and Jasmine Hawkins; siblings, Junior (Lynette) Gurgel, Maurice (Margaret) Gurgel, and Paul (Shelly) Gurgel; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Karen Vogel, Carl (Brenda) Vogel, Debra Peetz, John Vogel, Eunice (Bryon) Lonetree, Andrew (Linda) Vogel, David (Cat) Vogel, Gale Vogel, and Emilie (Larry) Miller; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marv was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in North Freedom, with Pastor Andrew Meyer officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.