Guse, Corinne Mary

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Corinne Mary "Corky" Guse passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, in her home in Olympia, Wash. Corinne was born Jan. 11, 1953, to Herbert and Anna (Kuenzi) Guse, at St. Joseph Hospital, Beaver Dam. She attended St. Peter's Grade School, graduated from Beaver Dam Senior High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied horticulture in Norway for one summer, and then moved to Seattle, Yakima, and Olympia, where she worked for the State of Washington.