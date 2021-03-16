 Skip to main content
Guse, Corinne Mary
Guse, Corinne Mary

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Corinne Mary "Corky" Guse passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, in her home in Olympia, Wash. Corinne was born Jan. 11, 1953, to Herbert and Anna (Kuenzi) Guse, at St. Joseph Hospital, Beaver Dam. She attended St. Peter's Grade School, graduated from Beaver Dam Senior High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied horticulture in Norway for one summer, and then moved to Seattle, Yakima, and Olympia, where she worked for the State of Washington.

Corinne is survived by siblings, Carol (Guse) Dean, Modesto, Calif., Robert Guse and Dennis Guse of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Sandra Guse; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna (infant) and Jean (Guse) Patrick; and brother-in-law, Frank Patrick.

Cremation took place Feb. 26 in Olympia, Wash.

