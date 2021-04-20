Gussel, Bernard "Bud"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Bernard "Bud" Gussel, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.

Full arrangement information and obituary will follow soon.

Bud is survived by his four children, David (Julie) of Briggsville, Julie Keller of Baraboo, Joe (Pam) of Wisconsin Dells, and Gary (Jade) of Middleton; a brother, Tom (Lisa) of Lake Delton; and sister-in-law, Barb Gussel of Wisconsin Dells.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884