Gussel, Bernard E. "Bud"

In the 1970s, the Dells Events named Bud the "Man of the Year." The article began with "This is a love story between a man and a town," which was exemplified by his enthusiasm for and dedication to his community. He was instrumental in founding the Jaycees, Dells Country Historical Society, United Fund, and Wo-Zha-Wa, the annual fall festival. He was a volunteer fireman for 18 years, a Rotarian, an alderman, fundraiser for the H.H. Bennett Museum, and served on the board of directors for the Bank of Wisconsin Dells, St. Clare Hospital, and many civic organizations.

Although Bud is most widely known for his business acumen, he was also a devoted family man and friend. Over the years, he taught countless children to water ski on Jordan Lake, organized fishing trips to Canada and Alaska, and introduced friends to the adventures of downhill skiing.

In 1992, Bud purchased a farm and acreage near Briggsville, where he dug and stocked fish ponds. With the Parks and Rec department, he hosted an annual "Fishing Day," where dozens of local kids learned about catch and release. He had wheelchair accessible ramps built onto the docks, and the farm was opened to campers at Camp Wawbeek, the Easter Seals camp in the Dells. Over the course of a decade, Bud, his son, Gary, and their crew planted over 30,000 trees on the Briggsville acreage.