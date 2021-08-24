Gussel, Bernard E. "Bud"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Bernard E. "Bud" Gussel, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.
A "Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering" will be held on Aug. 29, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the GLACIER CANYON CONFERENCE CENTER/WILDERNESS RESORT, 45 Hillman Road in Lake Delton, Wis.
Bud was born on April 27, 1930, in Stevens Point, to Bernard and Julia (Olson) Gussel. At the age of 12, his family moved to Wisconsin Dells, where his parents found work at the Badger Munitions plant. Being a child of the Depression profoundly affected Bud's life. As a young boy, he and his older sister went house to house in Stevens Point selling small wooden shelves handmade by their father, a master cabinet-maker. Once in the Dells, Bud worked at many different jobs, including pin-setting at the local bowling alley and cleaning the Wharf, a popular night spot. He opened his first business at the age of 14, scavenging discarded bicycle parts and reassembling them. He put up a bike rack at the Dells railroad station and rented bicycles to tourists.
One summer night in 1947, at the Scotch Pine roller rink, he met Joyce Hansen, and he said it was love at first sight. They were married in 1949 and lived in a tiny trailer while Bud attended a year at Milton College. Their first child, David, was born that same year. His bed was a dresser drawer. They returned to the Dells that summer, where Bud resumed his job as a guide on the Dells Boat Tours. In 1951, they began Gussel Distributing Company, which evolved into Holiday Wholesale.
In the 1970s, the Dells Events named Bud the "Man of the Year." The article began with "This is a love story between a man and a town," which was exemplified by his enthusiasm for and dedication to his community. He was instrumental in founding the Jaycees, Dells Country Historical Society, United Fund, and Wo-Zha-Wa, the annual fall festival. He was a volunteer fireman for 18 years, a Rotarian, an alderman, fundraiser for the H.H. Bennett Museum, and served on the board of directors for the Bank of Wisconsin Dells, St. Clare Hospital, and many civic organizations.
Although Bud is most widely known for his business acumen, he was also a devoted family man and friend. Over the years, he taught countless children to water ski on Jordan Lake, organized fishing trips to Canada and Alaska, and introduced friends to the adventures of downhill skiing.
In 1992, Bud purchased a farm and acreage near Briggsville, where he dug and stocked fish ponds. With the Parks and Rec department, he hosted an annual "Fishing Day," where dozens of local kids learned about catch and release. He had wheelchair accessible ramps built onto the docks, and the farm was opened to campers at Camp Wawbeek, the Easter Seals camp in the Dells. Over the course of a decade, Bud, his son, Gary, and their crew planted over 30,000 trees on the Briggsville acreage.
Bud was a good steward, citizen, and patriot. Just before the Korean War, he attempted to join the U.S. Navy, but was rejected due to his color-blindness. He also met with a recruiter during the Cuban Missile Crisis but was told to stay home and attend to his young family. He will be remembered for his love for and devotion to his family and friends, his commitment to his employees and community, and his faith in people.
Bud is survived by his four children, David (Julie) of Briggsville, Julie Keller of Baraboo, Joe (Pam) of Wisconsin Dells, and Gary (Jade) of Middleton; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Barbara; and his brother, Tom (Lisa) of Wisconsin Dells. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce; sisters, Beatrice and Rosanne; and his brother, Bob.
Dedications in Bud's name may be made to the Dells Historical Society, United Fund, Bethany Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.
"A society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit."
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
