Guttmann, Thomas L. "Leo"

OAK GROVE - Thomas L. "Leo" Guttmann, of Oak Grove, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 78 years. He was born May 13, 1942, in Port Washington, the son of Andrew and Elsie (nee Hoffmann) Guttmann. Leo was a dairy farmer all his life. He started farming with his grandfather in Grafton. He married Linda Harth on July 4, 1970. He purchased a livestock trucking business and purchased the family farm in Black Creek. He moved to the Juneau area and farmed with Dorothy and Roger Fredrick, where he farmed for 30 years until he became sick with cancer in 2009. Leo loved to collect antique John Deere trackers. He was a member of Dodge County Antique Power Club.