Guttmann, Thomas L. "Leo"

OAK GROVE - Thomas L. "Leo" Guttmann, of Oak Grove, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 78 years. He was born May 13, 1942, in Port Washington, the son of Andrew and Elsie (nee Hoffmann) Guttmann. Leo was a dairy farmer all his life. He started farming with his grandfather in Grafton. He married Linda Harth on July 4, 1970. He purchased a livestock trucking business and purchased the family farm in Black Creek. He moved to the Juneau area and farmed with Dorothy and Roger Fredrick, where he farmed for 30 years until he became sick with cancer in 2009. Leo loved to collect antique John Deere trackers. He was a member of Dodge County Antique Power Club.
Thomas "Leo" is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Harth); and his children, Emily (Matthew) Streekstra, Rebecca (Terry Justman) Guttmann, Loretta (Gary Pearson) Hendricks, Thomas J. Guttmann and Andrew (Rebecca) Guttmann. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Marcus (Abigail) Richards, Brittany (Colton) Richards, Joseph (Nicole) Ruegsegger, Renee (Colten) Ruegsegger, Micheal Ruegsegger, Elizabeth (Samuel) Breuckman, Joshua Breuckmann, Jeremy and Jordan Johnson, Eric, Blake,and Karly Guttmann; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh Elliott and Emberly Richards. Surviving are his sisters, Pat (Jim Bergschultz and Jean (Bruce) Hempelman; and his brothers, James and John (Annette) Guttmann. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Leo is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 10 a.m.-noon at the BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME in Juneau. Funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family would like to extend and a special thank you to Dr. Fronteria and his special nurses, Marilyn and Jen, for their compassion and loving care. Thank you to Hillside Hospice for their wonderful care, and a special thank you Cindy Cook for her expert loving care.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Juneau, is serving the family.
