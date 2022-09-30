Nov. 15, 1932—Sept. 22, 2022

SUN CITY, AZ—Gwen Ann (nee Jones) Hermann of Sun City, AZ passed from this world on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Gwen was born in Wyocena, WI in 1932 and was the fifth of six children.

She grew up in Cambria WI and graduated Salutatorian in her high school class. Gwen loved little children and wanted to be a kindergarten teacher. She took a position at a bank to earn money for school but ended up staying in her job and working her way up.

Gwen met the love of her life, Gene Hermann, on a blind date arranged by mutual friends in August, 1953 and the two were married in November, 1954. They later welcomed a son, Tom, at which time Gwen left her bank job to be a full-time mom.

Gwen was a loving, kind, gentle soul who had a resilient strength as well as a playful streak. She had a beautiful voice and sang for many years in various churches. She could also whistle beautifully.

Gwen is survived by her husband, Eugene W. Hermann; and son, Thomas E Hermann, who she called her gifts from God. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert David Jones and Marian Augusta Jones (nee Rohrbeck), siblings David G. Jones, Maurice M. Jones, Alice M. Lightner (nee Jones), Donald E. Jones, and Jack A. Jones, nephew Frank W. Lightner and niece Judith A. Boetzel.

No funeral or memorial service will be held.