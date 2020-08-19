Haase, JoAnn H.

BEAVER DAM - JoAnn H. Haase, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Randolph Health Services.
Visitation for JoAnn will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. (noon) with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
JoAnn was born the daughter of Joseph and Hellen (Burmiester) Willis on March 11, 1933, in Norway, Mich. She was united in marriage with Elliott T. Haase on July 23, 1949, in Evanston, Ill. JoAnn first started her employment as a cook for the Lutheran Hospital and then retired as a housekeeper at Hillside Manor. JoAnn was also employed by Monarch Range and John Deere. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. JoAnn enjoyed reading and chatting with her friends. Spending time with family was most important to JoAnn.
She is survived by her four children, Delores Sharpe of Beaver Dam, Debora Backhaus of Pa., Elliott Haase Jr. of Beaver Dam, and John "Fuzz" Haase of Beaver Dam; brothers and sister, Dick Willis of Coleraine, Minn., Pat Willis of Pembine, Wis., and Maureen Willis of Iron Mountain, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Dana, Josh, Sarah, Ashley, Vaughn, Kassie and Chelsie; twelve great-grandchildren, Landyn, Parker, Ayanna, Brock, Ryker, Kaesyn, Maliyah, Blayce, Wyatt, Emmitt, Dani and Ella; and one great-great-grandchild, Brekken. JoAnn is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elliott; brothers, Ronald, Lowel and Kenneth; and her sisters, Marylin and Carol.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
