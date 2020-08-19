Haase, JoAnn H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - JoAnn H. Haase, 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Randolph Health Services.

Visitation for JoAnn will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. (noon) with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

JoAnn was born the daughter of Joseph and Hellen (Burmiester) Willis on March 11, 1933, in Norway, Mich. She was united in marriage with Elliott T. Haase on July 23, 1949, in Evanston, Ill. JoAnn first started her employment as a cook for the Lutheran Hospital and then retired as a housekeeper at Hillside Manor. JoAnn was also employed by Monarch Range and John Deere. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. JoAnn enjoyed reading and chatting with her friends. Spending time with family was most important to JoAnn.