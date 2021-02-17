Haase, John F. "Hoss"

WEST MELBOURNE, Florida - John F. "Hoss" Haase, of West Melbourne, Florida, 79, passed from this life to be on "the other side" with his Lord on Feb. 12, 2021.

He was born in Columbus on March 13, 1941. John attended Columbus schools until moving to Madison, where he graduated from East High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Communications Technician 2nd Class, graduating from the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, California, as a Romanian linguist. He served overseas in Turkey prior to employment at the National Security Agency where he retired after 36 years of federal service. John was a graduate of Towson State University in Maryland.

John's interests were varied but he most enjoyed playing third base with the Space Coast Seniors Softball League, golf, and trips to Biloxi to play poker tournaments. He and Carole enjoyed camping and were members of the Country Music Dance Association. He was an amateur radio operator, WA9ENO, for over 54 years. John was an avid conservative.

He was predeceased by his father, John Paul Haase; mother, Vera Van Valkenburg; brother, Philip Haase, Madison; and sister, Beverly Huntley of Columbus.