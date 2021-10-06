Habelman, John L. "Jack"

CAMP DOUGLAS - John L. "Jack" Habelman, age 88, of Camp Douglas, Wis., passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. He was born Nov. 6, 1932, to Earl and Luella (Behrens) Habelman in the Oakdale Township, Monroe County, Wis. Jack was raised in Oakdale and lived on the family farm for over 50 years. He attended Diamond Valley Grade School and was a 1950 graduate of Tomah High School.

Jack enlisted in the National Guard in 1949 as the 100th member of the 732 Ordinance Company. In 1956 he served full-time in the guard until 1962 and was active duty from October 1961 – August 1962 in Fort Lewis, Wash. He was married to Marian Olson in 1956; they later divorced.

In 1962, he bought the family farm and operated it until his retirement in 1991. While farming, Jack began driving school bus for the Tomah School District. He drove bus for 26 years, retiring in 2011. On June 14, 1993, he was united in marriage to Pam Zidich.

Jack was a public service advocate and active in the community in many capacities. He served on the Tomah School Board for 20 years, where he proudly handed out thousands of diplomas to graduates. Jack also served on the county board, church board and town board.