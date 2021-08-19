Hacht, Lorraine B.

ELBA - Lorraine B. Hacht, 96, of the township of Elba, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wis.

A visitation for Lorraine will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Timothy Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, Wis.

Lorraine was born on March 20, 1925, the daughter of William and Irma (Duessler) Kohls in Wisconsin. She was a Columbus High School graduate. On Nov. 18, 1944, she was united in marriage to Melvin A. Hacht.

Lorraine and her husband, Melvin, farmed together in the town of Elba. She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus and a member of the Ladies Aid. She was a secretary for AAL and a member of the Buzzin Dozen Homemakers. Lorraine enjoyed gardening and loved to babysit for her grandchildren.