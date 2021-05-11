Hackbart, Etta L.

POYNETTE – Etta L. Hackbart, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Poynette on Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Etta was born on Feb. 13, 1944, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (McQueen) Drake. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1962. Etta married Robert "Bruce" Hackbart on July 3, 1965, at Inch Church. Etta enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; their son, Ryan (Alison) Hackbart; two grandchildren, Brett and Brynn; her brother, Richard (Barbara) Drake; her sister-in-law, Celoris (John) Miller; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services at this time. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.