Hackbarth, Charles N.

BEAVER DAM - Charles N. Hackbarth, 88, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Beaver Dam Care Center surrounded by his wife and sons.
Visitation for Charles will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
He was born May 23, 1932, in Oakfield, the son of Charles and Viola (Wild) Hackbarth. On June 12, 1965, he married Connie Mielkie at St. Michael Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
Charles worked on the farm with his family. He then drove school bus for 10 years and also worked at the Miller Enco Gas Station, and then for La Grange Salvage until he retired. Charles was always willing to be a taxi cab service for his grandchildren. He enjoyed deer hunting, watching Brewers and Packers games, westerns and game shows, and watching birds. Charles was a past Eagles member.
Charles is survived by his wife, Connie; two sons, David (Lori) Hackbarth and Michael (Renee) Hackbarth; six grandchildren, Keslie (Josh) Trout, Kegan, Karson, Karlee, Kaitlyn and Kylie; one great-granddaughter, Tessa Trout; one sister, Shirley (Martin) Duehring; and six brothers and sisters-in-law. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elvira Brown; and one brother, Winnie Hackbarth.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
