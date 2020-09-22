Haertel, Richard J.

JUNEAU - Richard J. Haertel cleared the last hurdle and crossed the finish line of life in the early morning light on Sept. 17, 2020. Better known as Sammy, Elmo or Mo, the Unknown Miller Man, Papa, Dad and Dick, he lived a full life. He was born and raised in Juneau, Wis., starting on April 26, 1946, by Ernie and Jean Haertel. He met and married his wife, Charlene (Stokes) Haertel, in Juneau, and it is where they built two homes and raised their daughters.

Dick dedicated his life to others. Starting at a young age, he worked hard for his family. He bought the family's first car with his older brother at the age of 16. As a star athlete for Juneau High School, Dick ran track and was the star receiver for the Trojan football team. He went to state his senior year in both sports. His record for the low hurdles still stands to this day. After high school, he proudly served his country in Vietnam, where he was injured. Later on he gave his time to the Juneau Jaycees then the Lions. He was a city alderman, church president, and an active member of the Juneau Legion and Lowell VFW. Community and family were his top priorities and served them both with humor and purpose. His final act of service was his brain donation to further Alzheimer's research through the UW.