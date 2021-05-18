Hagen, Kimberly K.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Kimberly K. Hagen, age 65, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. She was surrounded by her family and best friend.

Kim was born Jan. 20, 1956, to Otto Ernest "Fred" Martens and Adeline Lorraine (Pease) in Toledo, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Kenneth M. Hagen, on Aug. 9, 1975.

Kim is survived by her son, Scott (Jennifer) of Wausau, Wis.; brother, Brad (Cindy) Martens of Wisconsin Dells; along with many nieces and nephews; and a granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Greg and Barkley; and husband, Kenny.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19 at SANDSTONE PUB (formerly Hagen's Tavern) at N422 County Road N, Wisconsin Dells, at 1 p.m.

Please remember her for her love of Disney, specifically Mickey Mouse and Elvis.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

