Hagen, Ramona S.

MAYVILLE - Ramona S. Hagen, age 92, of Mayville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at The Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

A memorial service in memory of Ramona will take place on Thursday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Ramona was born the daughter of Arnold J. and Ida A. (Kannas) Schultz on June 6, 1929, in Kekoskee. She was a 1947 graduate of Mayville High School. Ramona was united in marriage to Ruben A. Hagen on June 6, 1954. Ramona first worked at Maysteel in the office for a number of years. She then became a certified nurses' assistant and then later a licensed practical nurse and worked at Hillside Hospital in Beaver Dam. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was a past Sunday school teacher and member of the altar guild.

Volunteering was near and dear to Ramona. She was proud of the countless number of hours spent bettering her community. She was active in Mayville Audubon Days and also at the Horicon Marsh Education Center. Ramona also was a board member and past vice president of Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.