Hahn, Ellen Ann

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Ellen Ann Hahn, 55, of Laramie, Wyo., died May 12, 2021, in Loveland, Colo.

Ellen was born Dec. 29, 1965, in Wisconsin, to Dean and Laurel Hahn. She was raised in Wisconsin and attended John Marshall High School in Milwaukee. Ellen enjoyed her life in the Milwaukee area, Chicago, then Beaver Dam, Wis. In 2016, she moved to Laramie, Wyo., to be closer to family.

Ellen's children remember her as a dedicated mother, being a stay-at-home mom during their childhoods. She was a strong, hard worker, traits she instilled in her children. Ellen had lots of interests she shared with her children: crocheting, crafting, the performing arts, gardening, reading and playing video games. She was a dog lover and especially adored rescue puppies.

Above all else, Ellen exemplified unconditional love. It was vitally important to her to include and love everyone completely.