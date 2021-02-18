Hahn, Lorraine Eleanor (Closs)

Lorraine was born on Dec. 17, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Inez (Krueger) Closs. She lived her entire life on the Closs Farm, homesteaded in 1845. She graduated from Cambria High School in 1949. Lorraine married the love of her life, Eugene Hahn, on June 11, 1949, and they had four sons born to them: Jeffrey, Robert, Eugene Jr. and Andrew. In 1953 Lorraine and Jeffrey were hospitalized with poliomyelitis. Lorraine lost the use of her right arm and hand, and one half of the use of her left arm and hand, along with her diaphragm. To do necessary work she had to use her teeth: carry babies, open safety pins to change diapers, open bottles and etc. Her one hand and a mouth of teeth were her only tools. Lorraine started painting pictures of flowers and of beautiful flower arrangements, churches and farm settings for which she won several awards from the Homemakers Club and local art competitions. Lorraine was a historian, and kept many scrapbooks of historical and notable events. Lorraine fell down many times over the years, and the right arm would break. Doctors would apply a sling and provide medications, but her healing was a painful process.