Hahn, Lorraine Eleanor (Closs)

CAMBRIA - Lorraine Eleanor (Closs) Hahn, age 89, of rural Cambria, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Lorraine was born on Dec. 17, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Inez (Krueger) Closs. She lived her entire life on the Closs Farm, homesteaded in 1845. She graduated from Cambria High School in 1949. Lorraine married the love of her life, Eugene Hahn, on June 11, 1949, and they had four sons born to them: Jeffrey, Robert, Eugene Jr. and Andrew. In 1953 Lorraine and Jeffrey were hospitalized with poliomyelitis. Lorraine lost the use of her right arm and hand, and one half of the use of her left arm and hand, along with her diaphragm. To do necessary work she had to use her teeth: carry babies, open safety pins to change diapers, open bottles and etc. Her one hand and a mouth of teeth were her only tools. Lorraine started painting pictures of flowers and of beautiful flower arrangements, churches and farm settings for which she won several awards from the Homemakers Club and local art competitions. Lorraine was a historian, and kept many scrapbooks of historical and notable events. Lorraine fell down many times over the years, and the right arm would break. Doctors would apply a sling and provide medications, but her healing was a painful process.
Lorraine was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria, where she taught Sunday school and served as a deacon. She was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women. Lorraine was also involved with the Cozy Corner Homemakers Club, a past 4-H leader and past member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as chaplain. She was a very hard working farmer's wife who has gone to live with the angels.
Lorraine will be sadly missed and mourned by her husband of 71 years, Eugene Hahn of rural Cambria; her four sons, Jeffrey (Beth) Hahn of rural Cambria, Robert (Linda) Hahn of Highland, Wis., Eugene Hahn Jr. of Token Creek and Andrew (Jackie) Hahn of rural Cambria; her grandchildren, Kirk, Sara and Adam Hahn, Amber and Amanda Hahn, Ashley and Travis Hahn; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Tom (Mari) Closs of New Berlin; her brother-in-law, Lloyd (Evadine) Hahn of Poynette, Wis.; several other relatives; and many friends. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Cambria on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of services.
Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in memory of Lorraine Hahn.
If attending in person, please follow the CDC Guidelines for COVID-19, wearing masks and social distancing.
Lorraine's service will also be offered on Zoom at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2684171875 Meeting ID: 268 417 1875 Or Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)