Hailer, Thomas J.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Thomas J. Hailer passed away early Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021, at his home in Sheboygan Falls. He was 73 years old.

Thomas was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Sheboygan, the son of Donald and Leona (nee LeMahieu) Hailer. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1966, and went on to study at North Central Tech. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. He worked in residential design for many years.

On Sept. 30, 1972, Tom was united in marriage with Susan Groene at Saron UCC in Sheboygan Falls. The couple resided in Beaver Dam for 32 years before returning to Sheboygan Falls in 2005.

Tom will be remembered as a gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor who exhibited kindness to everyone around him. He was a good son and brother, and a loving husband.

Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; sister, Joan (Richard) Koebel of Elkhart Lake; brother, Donald (Diane) Hailer of Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Nancy Groene of Savage, Minn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Roland and Verna Groene; and brother-in-law, Charles Groene.

A private family graveside will be held at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

The Wenig Funeral Home – Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is assisting the family. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.wenigfuneralhome.com.