Haima, Elsie

RANDOLPH - Elsie Delores Haima, 81, of Randolph, peacefully passed away at home, holding the hands of her husband and children while they sang hymns.

Elsie was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Alto, Wis., a daughter of John and Christine (Smit) Talma. She married the love of her life, John L. Haima, on Aug. 29, 1958. She knew he was the one on the day they met. She told friends, "That's the guy I'm going to marry."

As a child she attended Brandon schools, where she played the clarinet, sang in the choir and acted in plays. After high school she attended Madison School of Cosmetology. She worked for a short time at Beauty Salons in Ripon and Randolph before opening her own shop in Green Lake. After several years of being a business owner, she turned her focus to raising her five children. While raising her children she was active with Girl Scouts, Church Couples Club and traveling. Some of her favorite trips were tropical destinations of St. Thomas, Bahamas, Florida, Arizona and several trips to Hawaii. She also enjoyed several trips to Holland and Canada where she still has relatives.