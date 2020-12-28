Haima, Walter Allen

Walter was born in Portage, Wis. on Sept. 9, 1948 to George Walter and Bernice Jeanette (Schouten) Haima. He was raised in Dalton, Wis., and was proud to have been educated in a one-room schoolhouse before attending Markesan High School. Walter enlisted in the Army in 1967 and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. Walter was honored to have earned the 2nd Infantry Division Indianhead patch. Walter raised his three beautiful daughters with Laura in Beaver Dam, Wis. Then after 20 years of Army and Army Reserve service, he retired an E7, Sergeant First Class. He was employed for 29 years as a maintenance mechanic at what is now Seneca Foods East canning factory in Cambria. Walter loved trapshooting, fishing, bird-watching, camping, socializing with friends and hunting, especially his last bear hunt this past September with his buddies.