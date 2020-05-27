Hajek, John “Papa John”

John was born February 13, 1932 on the Hajek family farm in Lyndon Station, the son of Henry and Mary (Held) Hajek, and as he always liked to say, his mother had 3 and a half dozen children, meaning of course, that there were 9 children and if he got your attention with that line, you would be his audience for any number of jokes. You could not tell if you were hearing a true story until you saw that smile start on his face and you knew he got you again. He grew up and attended schools here, before moving to the Milwaukee area and worked as a Postal Carrier in Germantown. He later retired from the Post Office in 1992. John was a charter member of the VFW in Germantown. As a decorated soldier he was awarded with; the Combat Medical Badge, United Nations Ribbon, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, and a Bronze Star Medal with the Valor Award.