Hajek, John “Papa John”

LYNDON STATION - John “Papa John” Hajek, age 88, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
A Graveside Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Lyndon Station Village Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering held at Leo’s Bar in Lyndon Station.
John was born February 13, 1932 on the Hajek family farm in Lyndon Station, the son of Henry and Mary (Held) Hajek, and as he always liked to say, his mother had 3 and a half dozen children, meaning of course, that there were 9 children and if he got your attention with that line, you would be his audience for any number of jokes. You could not tell if you were hearing a true story until you saw that smile start on his face and you knew he got you again. He grew up and attended schools here, before moving to the Milwaukee area and worked as a Postal Carrier in Germantown. He later retired from the Post Office in 1992. John was a charter member of the VFW in Germantown. As a decorated soldier he was awarded with; the Combat Medical Badge, United Nations Ribbon, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, and a Bronze Star Medal with the Valor Award.
He is survived by his sons; Dennis (Linda) of Lyndon Station, Kenneth (Janice) of Slinger, WI; daughters, Connie (Carl) of Slinger, WI, Judy (Mark) Schiltz of West Allis; former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Hajek of Slinger brothers, Frank Hajek of Lyndon Station Albert (Patricia) Hajek of Lyndon Station; sisters, Irene Lavigne of Wisconsin Dells, Helen Gourley of Wisconsin Dells, Gertrude (Glen) Duckert of London; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry (Lorraine) Hajek Jr.; sisters, Mary Schultz and Francis Schneider.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
