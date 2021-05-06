 Skip to main content
Halaska, Therese K. "Terry"
Halaska, Therese K. "Terry"

PORTAGE - Therese K. "Terry" Halaska, age 79, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home in Portage.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Terry Halaska will be held on Saturday, May 15 at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Mass will begin at 2 p.m., and following there will be a reception at the TRAILS LOUNGE from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.

Halaska, Therese K. "Terry"

Therese K. "Terry" Halaska

