Halaska, Therese K. "Terry"

PORTAGE - Therese K. "Terry" Halaska, age 79, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home in Portage.

Terry was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Josia and Eileen (LaDuc) Strother. She was married on Sept. 3, 1966, to Robert Halaska at St. Monica Parish in Whitefish Bay, Wis. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2016. Terry was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, where she was active in the St. Mary Church Choir. She participated in many bridge groups. Terry loved kids, dogs, and going up north.

She is survived by two sons, Paul (Tammy) Halaska, and Sam (Tami) Halaska; two grandsons, Gavin and Cale Halaska; her brother, Jim (Peggy) Strother; her three nephews, E.J., Jeff and Andy Strother and their families; her cousins, Carol and Lori; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and aunt and uncle, Jean and Theodore Oswald.

A private family memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest or your local humane society in Terry's name.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.