Halaska, Therese K. "Terry"

PORTAGE - Therese K. "Terry" Halaska, age 79, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her home in Portage.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Terry Halaska will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Mass will begin at 2 p.m., and following there will be a reception at the TRAILS LOUNGE from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)