Halasz, Patricia "Pat"

PORTAGE – Patricia "Pat" Halasz left this physical world on July 18, 2021, with her two daughters by her side. Pat was born on Sept. 27, 1940, in Detroit, Mich., to King and Velma Ruhly. She graduated from Birmingham High School and Albion College. Pat taught in Detroit and Royal Oak, Mich., before marrying Joseph "Joe" Halasz in 1965. In 1971, seven months pregnant and with a toddler and black lab in tow, Pat and Joe moved to Portage, Wis.
Pat is survived by her children, Susan (Todd) Kreckman of Portage and Sarah Halasz and friend, Mike, of Madison; four grandchildren, Jacob Kreckman, Ryan Kreckman, Jackson Lawrence and Reya Lawrence; and brothers, James and Carol Ruhly of Madison, Wis., and John and Karin Ruhly of Dallas, Texas. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Joe Halasz; her parents, King and Velma Ruhly; her brother, Robert Ruhly; and special friend, John Holmes.
Pat, or "Sis-Boom-Bah," as they lovingly called her, was a motherly sister to her three younger brothers, Jim, John, and Bob. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her parents, siblings, children and nieces and nephews at the family cottage in Grand Bend, Ontario. She was also a doting grandmother. Pat reveled in her family's joy on a couple of Disney Cruises. She attended many sporting events and other activities for her grandchildren.
She may be affectionately known as the "soccer Grandma" in Portage.
Pat was a devoted and loving mother, wife, and friend. She worked in the Portage school district for a number of years and served on the school board for a time while her children were in school. Pat was actively involved in the community in immeasurable ways. She supported numerous local organizations, including the food pantry, Portage Center for the Arts, and Friends of the Portage Library. During her lifetime, she had a profound and positive impact on the lives of many in the Portage community. She will be dearly missed by all her knew her and loved her.
Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Portage Center for the Arts or Positively Portage. Pat's family greatly appreciates the sentiments and donations that have already been received.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
