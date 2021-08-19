Halasz, Patricia "Pat"

Pat was a devoted and loving mother, wife, and friend. She worked in the Portage school district for a number of years and served on the school board for a time while her children were in school. Pat was actively involved in the community in immeasurable ways. She supported numerous local organizations, including the food pantry, Portage Center for the Arts, and Friends of the Portage Library. During her lifetime, she had a profound and positive impact on the lives of many in the Portage community. She will be dearly missed by all her knew her and loved her.