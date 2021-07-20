Halasz, Patricia S.

PORTAGE – Patricia S. Halasz, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Portage on Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the loving company of her daughters.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held and announced in September. A complete obituary will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portage Center for the Arts, Friends of the Library, or a charity of your choice.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
