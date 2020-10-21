Hale, Russell Claude "Bud"

MAUSTON - Russell Claude "Bud" Hale, 89, of Mauston, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. Russell was born in Mauston on Jan. 24, 1931, to Russell and Louise (Kattner) Hale of Mauston, Wis. He graduated from Mauston High School and eventually joined the Navy during the Korean War.

Bud worked at the Bank of Mauston, Volk Field, Spencer State Bank and later retired from the Juneau County Highway Commission in 1992.

Bud joined Karen Dallman in marriage on Sept. 21, 1963. They had three girls together: Drea, Brenda and Paula. This marriage later ended in divorce. Russell joined Gloria Guichard in holy matrimony on Oct. 10, 1987, and they have been happily married for 33 years.

Bud enjoyed spending his time gardening, cutting wood, fishing in the U.P., hunting, driving the midget cars, going to Oktoberfest races, other races in the area, going to the girls' and grandkids' sporting events and especially harassing the referees at the grandkids' basketball games. He always kept himself busy putzing around anywhere he was. It was also no secret that Bud loved all of his dogs that he had through the years.